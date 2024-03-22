Preity Recalls How SRK ‘Brightened’ Her Day After She Felt Like A ‘Zombie’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta took a walk down memory lane and recalled her 2004 film 'Veer-Zaara' with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who she says helped in“brightening” her day after she felt like a "zombie" during rehearsals.
Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), Preity shared a video featuring the two stars during their dance rehearsals.
The song 'Tere liye' could be heard playing in the background as they practiced.
For the caption, the actress wrote:“This was us rehearsing for an award show. I remember I had no sleep for two days and I felt like a zombie. @iamsrk helped brighten the day and the rehearsal with his easy charm and timely jokes.”
Preity then talked about a dance step, which she revealed was taken from the song 'Jiya jale' from the 1998 film 'Dil Se...”
The actress wrote:“The flip when he is holding me was the same step we did in 'Jiya Jale'. #memories #tereliye #veerzaara #jiyajale #flashbackfriday #Ting.”
'Veer Zaara', which is directed by Yash Chopra, revolves around an Indian pilot, who falls in love with a Pakistani girl.
The film also stars Rani Mukerji.
MENAFN22032024000231011071ID1108008945
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.