Golden Cape Made With Silk From 1.2M Spiders At MIA Exhibit

Doha, Qatar: Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) is now home to the awe-inspiring“Golden Spider Silk” exhibition, a showcase of exquisite textiles and a stunning creation by Simon Peers and Nicholas Godley. Beyond presenting their remarkable work which took them almost a decade, the exhibition explores the golden spider silk, divulging its extraordinary history and unique properties.

The highlight of the exhibit, housed on the 4th floor gallery of MIA, is a cape crafted from the silk of 1.2 million golden spiders. This masterpiece, took over two years to produce with over 6,000 hours of embroidery.“The imagery tells the story of how the spider creates a world - the silken web - out of itself. the idea of being enveloped in spider silk was the original inspiration for the garment of prestige that might, in an imaginary world, have been made for an Imperial or Royal court,” MIA said.

Despite its delicate nature, the cape stands as a testament to human ingenuity, with the creators emphasising the challenges posed by water, the silk's arch-nemesis, causing it to shrink if exposed for prolonged periods.

Spider silk has long been coveted, with efforts dating back to 1709 when François-Xavier Bon first conceptualised the idea of harnessing this rare material. From then until now, enthusiasts and creators have been captivated by its allure, with modern-day innovators striving to replicate its properties synthetically.

Director of MIA, Shaika Al Nassr, highlighted the uniqueness of the exhibition, underscoring that the textiles showcased are the only ones in the world crafted from golden spider silk. She noted the years of dedication by Peers and Godley to revive this ancient technique, culminating in the creation of these stunning textiles.

During a media tour, Nicholas Godley expressed the exhibition's significance, framing it as a journey towards a magical future. He told The Peninsula that spider silk is expected to be a major part in the future due to its renewable and environmentally friendly features.

“Today, innovative laboratories all over the world are striving to synthetically reproduce the properties of spider silk, the strongest natural material known, unlocking vast potential for industry and science,” MIA explained.

Simon Peers meanwhile emphasised the exhibition's aim to evoke a sense of wonder and admiration, leaving visitors with lasting memories.“We hope that this exhibition is a sort of magic, what you see – you will leave in a sense sort of magical experience.”

The sheer scale of the endeavor is staggering, with estimates revealing that producing just one ounce of golden spider silk requires the silk from 23,000 spiders. The brocaded weave lamba on display, utilising silk from over a million spiders, showcases the immense effort invested in this craft.

For the first time, the exhibition brings together all four finished textiles, accompanied by historic manuscripts and folios documenting the intricate process. From the embroidered cape to the sheer taffeta and satin weave shawl, each piece tells a contemporary story, blending cultural influences and skilled craftsmanship.

“The resulting work is the fruit of thousands of hours of collecting, silking, throwing and weaving the silk of millions of spiders. Our objective has been to arouse a real sense of wonder in a world that too often admires the meretricious. There is no precedent for spider-silk textiles on this scale, either for the technical complexity, or for the quality of silk used. Each textile tells a very contemporary story, a confluence of global cultural currents and eclectic borrowings. They are works made after careful consideration and reflection, and with skills acquired after much time and effort. Ultimately they are creations in which the medium is the message,” said Peers.

The“Golden Spider Silk” will run until July 6. Entrance to the exhibition is free with museum admission.