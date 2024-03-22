Arab Fms Call For Ceasefire, Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani took part in a meeting of six Arab Foreign Ministers including the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the State of Palestine with Secretary of State of the United States of America H E Antony Blinken, in Cairo yesterday.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in the region, the affirmation of the Arab position calling for an immediate ceasefire and the sustainable humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani participated in a coordination meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the State of Palestine, which was held in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

The meeting dealt with discussing the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as ways to enhance regional and international efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid without obstacles.