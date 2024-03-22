Ministry Of Municipality To Hold Several Activities To Mark Garangao

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has geared up to celebrate its one of the most popular traditional festivals for children, Garangao, which is marked on the 14th day of holy month of Ramadan.

The Ministry of Municipality (MoM) represented by the municipalities announced to hold a number of activities to mark the festivity.

Doha Municipality will hold an event on March 23, 2024 starting from 8pm at New Salata Park for general public. A similar event will be organised by Al Rayan Municipality at Family Zone Area of Expo 2023 Doha from 8:30pm. Al Khor and Al Zakhira Municipality will hold Garangao activities on March 24 at 8pm at Ain Hleitan Souq, Al Khor.



Garangao is unique to Qatar and the wider Gulf region, which allows children to go from house to house collecting sweet and goodies from their neighbours. A special day for children, they are treated with goodies and engage in educational and creative activities.

The Garangao Market event, organised by the Ministry of Culture, is running at Darb Al Saai headquarters in Umm Salal.

Running through March 24, the Garangao Market intends to maintain the inveterate Qatari legacy, traditions, and customs, in addition to promoting the national identity, besides enjoying the atmospheres of the holy month of Ramadan.

To ensure health and safety of people on the occasion of Garangao, the municipalities represented by their health monitoring sections intensified inspection campaigns of outlets selling Garangao related items such as nuts and sweets.

Municipal inspectors conduct inspections of central markets and shopping complexes to ensure the compliance with health rules.

The Garangao night is marked across all parts of Qatar in a distinct heritage atmosphere, combining heritage, joy and fun, enhancing communication, spreading the spirit of affection, familiarity and love in society, and encouraging children to know the customs of their society.

Children celebrate the event they anticipate for the whole year on the 14th day of Ramadan after having fasted for half of the holy month.

The night celebration of Garangao is rooted in Qatar's and other Arab Gulf countries traditions and is believed to have its origins in the tradition of pearl-diving.

Children are adorned in traditional Qatari clothes, chant special songs of Garangao, walk around their neighbourhoods collecting candy, nuts and chocolates from their elders.

Their colourful traditional dresses are specially made for this day with hand bags to collects their gifts and sweets.

Thousands of children will celebrate the occasion across the country and participate in the Garangao festival organised by many institutions as a tradition taking place in Ramadan. This event is a platform for community togetherness and to share happiness and joy with children.