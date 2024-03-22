GCC Tourism Integration Propels Region To World-Class Destination

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism (QT) has highlighted the burgeoning tourism collaboration among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations as the inaugural Qatar-UAE Super Cup is set to kick off in Doha on April 12.

Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, Qatar Tourism Chief Marketing and Promotions Officer, expressed delight at the prospect of welcoming both locals and visitors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to partake in the Eid festivities. He underscored the evolving tourism integration within the GCC countries, positioning the region as a premier global destination.

“We are delighted to host the Qatari Emirati Super Cup next month, coinciding with Eid Al Fitr. We welcome our people as well as visitors from the United Arab Emirates who will join us for Eid festivities. We are also pleased to witness the tourism integration currently taking place between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, making the region one of the leading tourist destinations in the world,” he said which was posted on QT's X handle, formerly Twitter.



Qatar helps reunite more children with families in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Golden cape made with silk from 1.2m spiders at MIA exhibit Qatar Customs thwart hashish smuggling operation

Read Also

The momentum towards enhanced tourism cooperation was evident during the 8th meeting of GCC Ministers of Tourism held in Qatar in February. Discussions centred on the implementation progress of the GCC Tourism Strategy 2030, with a particular focus on the unified GCC tourist visa. This visa initiative, endorsed during the 44th GCC Summit in Doha last December, aims to streamline travel procedures across member states, creating seamless movement for tourists and visitors.

Foreseeing the benefits of the unified visa, Al Mawlawi expressed optimism about its potential to the growth in the tourism sector. The sentiment resonated during remarks by Qatar Tourism Chairman, H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, who stressed the region's emergence as a prime global destination. Al Kharji highlighted the GCC's robust economy, favourable investment climate, and advanced infrastructure as key factors driving tourism investments and facilitating connectivity between East and West.

The Qatar-UAE Super Cup, a landmark football event is a collaboration between Qatar and the UAE. The tournament's inaugural edition, set next month, will see Qatar's Al Arabi facing off against UAE's Sharjah in the opening match. Building on the excitement, the UAE-Qatar Super Cup Shield is slated for April 13, in Dubai, featuring a showdown between Shabab Al Ahli and Al Duhail, respective champions of their domestic leagues.