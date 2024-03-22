Cold Weather Conditions Forecast Countrywide For Weekend - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 22 (Petra)-- A cold, humid air mass will impact the Kingdom, on Friday, as temperatures will drop sharply, and most places will have cold weather, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Low-lying clouds will be visible, particularly in the north and middle of the Kingdom. Parts of the central regions and the north of the Kingdom are predicted to experience sporadic downpours of rain.Winds will be northwesterly brisk, the JMD noted.The JMD warned of a potential for reduced horizontal visibility in the early morning hours due to fog, particularly over plains and mountain highlands; the risk of slipping on roads in areas that experience rainfall; and the potential for decreased horizontal visibility in desert areas due to dust.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 12 degrees Celsius and a low of 4 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 25 degrees during the day, sliding to 12 degrees at night.