In Kryvyi Rih, Critical Infrastructure Facilities Hit

Critical infrastructure facilities were hit in Kryvyi Rih during a Russian massive attack.

The head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.



"A combined attack with enemy missiles and Shahed drones. There are hits to critical infrastructure facilities," he wrote.

Vilkul advised that where possible, it is better to fill up on water and charge gadgets and power banks.

The chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council also reminded that the city has 213 'Points of Unbreakability' with everything needed.

As reported, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Sumy, and Kryvyi Rih during the air raid alert.