Riyadh Air Joins UN Global Compact

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Riyadh

: Riyadh Air has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies.

UNGC is a corporate sustainability initiative that supports responsible business practices and implements the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas announced the airline's commitment to put the ten principles of the UNGC into action. The plan is to work hand in hand with partners to reach the targets by 2030.

Riyadh Air will publish its first Sustainability Report ahead of its maiden flight in mid-2025.

“At Riyadh Air, we are conscious of our environmental impact and committed to actively contributing to the Kingdom's sustainability goals, adopting world-class practices and leading our industry in integrating ESG into every area of our business,” Douglas said in a statement.

