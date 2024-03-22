Nicole Kidman Reveals Why She Burst Out Laughing On Seeing Her Father’S Body In A Coffin

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 22 (IANS) Actress Nicole Kidman has talked about how her body and mind went into a state of shock when she saw her father lying in his casket.

The actress said that the grim sight led to her bursting into a fit of laughter.

Nicole' psychologist father Antony Kidman died aged 75 in 2014 after suffering a fall when visiting the actress' sister Antonia in Singapore.

“I literally started laughing because I was so grief-stricken and so devastated. My body and my psyche just couldn't handle it.”

The actress also said her grim habit of laughing at inappropriate times has followed her ever since, reports co.

Nicole added:“Even at other times in my life, I've laughed at inappropriate times because I have this weird short-circuiting. It's like you need this moment to keep you alive, in a way, otherwise you'll die. It's too much pain.”

The actress used her experience at her father's funeral to create a scene in 'Expats' where her character Margaret starts laughing uncontrollably when she and her husband Clarke visit a morgue to view a body that matches the description of their missing son.