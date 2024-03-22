Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad Slam BJP After Arrest Of Delhi CM Kejriwal

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 22 (IANS) After the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed BJP for misusing investigating agencies and Constitutional bodies to win Lok Sabha election 2024.

“Instead of contesting the election in a democratic manner, BJP is trying to fight the contest with the help of investigating and Constitutional agencies of the country,” Tejashwi Yadav said in a post on his official X handle.

“They have imposed an undeclared emergency in the country and are killing democratic values. We are strongly standing with the people of Delhi,” he said.

RJD national President Lalu Prasad Yadav also posted on his official account on X:“The Central government is afraid of losing the battle of Lok Sabha 2024 and hence, killing democracy of the country. BJP was killing democratic values in the past and its leaders will do the same in future.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by a team of Enforcement Directorate from his residence in the capital on Thursday night. He is allegedly facing charges in the liquor scam.