At Least 37 Mothers Killed Daily In Gaza: Medics

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 22 (NNN-WAFA) – An average of at least 37 mothers are killed per day, due to the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said yesterday, when the Arab world celebrated its Mother's Day, that falls on Mac 21, annually.

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs in the Palestine Liberation Organisation, along with the Palestinian Prisoners Club Association, said in a joint statement, on the occasion of Mother's Day that, the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza has resulted in massive deaths of Palestinian mothers and children.

The statement added, the Israeli army has carried out mass arrests of women in the enclave, since the onset of its all-out conflict against Hamas last Oct.

“Israeli crimes and violations against female (Palestinian) prisoners, including mothers, escalated dramatically after Oct 7, 2023, with the most prominent being the arrest of mothers as hostages to pressure their husbands or sons, and their detention in very harsh conditions,” said the statement.

The majority of female Palestinian prisoners, including social activists, were arrested on charges related to incitement or administrative detention.

It called on international women's organisations and movements to bear their responsibilities in the face of the“horrific crimes” against Palestinian women, including female prisoners held by the Israeli regime.– NNN-WAFA

