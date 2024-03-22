               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kazakhstan PM Arrives In Doha


3/22/2024 12:55:49 AM

QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Oljas Bektenov arrived in Doha today on an official visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by Minister of State HE Ahmed bin Mohammed and the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the state HE Arman Issagaliyev.

