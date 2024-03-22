Ministry Calls For Supporting Qatari Projects Participating In WSIS Prizes 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) called on citizens, residents, and all stakeholders in Qatar to participate in voting for Qatari projects nominated for the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes 2024, through the competitions voting link , before the deadline of the voting phase set on March 31, 2024.

The ministry said that the competition, organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), represents a unique global platform for discovering and showcasing success stories in implementing the 18 action lines identified by WSIS outlined in the Geneva Plan of Action, to evaluate projects that leverage the power of ICT to advance sustainable development.

This year edition included the nomination of 12 Qatari projects for WSIS Prizes 2024 are:

1. TASMU Digital Valley Ministry of Communications and Information Technology - Category 1 "The role of governments and all stakeholders in the promotion of ICTs for development".

2. Qatar Atlas Planning and Statistics Authority - Category 3 "Access to information and knowledge".

3. Mada Academy Mada Qatar Assistive Technology Center - Category 4 "Capacity building".

4. Cyber Eco National Cyber Security Agency - Category 5 "Building confidence and security in use of ICTs".

5. e-Payment Platform Ministry of Communications and Information Technology - Category 6 "Enabling environment".

6. eJustice Qatar: Pioneering the Digital Frontier - Supreme Judiciary Court - Category 6 "Enabling environment".

7. Government Data Exchange Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) - Category 7 "ICT applications: benefits in all aspects of life E-government".

8. Al-Nadeeb General Authority of Customs - Category 8 "ICT applications: benefits in all aspects of life E-business".

9. Qatar Real Estate Platform the General Authority for Real Estate Regulation - Category 8 "ICT applications: benefits in all aspects of life E-business".

10. "Kawader" the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau - Category 11 "ICT applications: benefits in all aspects of life E-employment".

11. QMC Tabie Qatar Media Corporation - Category 16 "Media".

12. Public Warning System Ministry of Interior - Category 18 "International and regional cooperation".

After the voting phase ends, five projects that received the highest number of votes in each of the 18 categories will be selected from all nominated projects from different countries around the world. Subsequently, a team of experts affiliated with the International Telecommunication Union will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the top five voted projects in each category, and one winning project will be selected for each category. The winners will be announced and honored as champions at this event.

In the fifth and final stage of the competition, the official announcement will be made for the 18 winners, in addition to honoring them alongside the 72 champions who will receive certificates of excellence. This will take place during the ceremony of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes 2024, held on the sidelines of the World Summit on the Information Society Forum for the same year.

Qatar is currently undergoing a technological resurgence, leading to rapid growth in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector. This resurgence is aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which prioritizes digital innovation and aims to position Qatar as a regional leader in this domain.

The ICT sector plays a crucial role in driving economic and social development, making significant contributions to the realization of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Digital Agenda 2030 serves as a comprehensive roadmap for Qatar's digital transformation. It comprises 6 primary pillars and 23 strategic initiatives aimed at fostering digital innovation, enhancing workforce skills in technology, improving e-government services, supporting technology entrepreneurship, and leveraging technology across various sectors.