Permanent Representative Of Qatar To UN Meets UN Under Secretary-General

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with Under Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States HE Rabab Fatima at the headquarters of the permanent delegation in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed the significance of supporting the development process in the least developed countries through the full implementation of the Doha Declaration issued by the fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) and Doha Programme of Action for the decade 20222031.