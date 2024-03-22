Permanent Representative Of Qatar To UN Meets UN Under Secretary-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with Under Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States HE Rabab Fatima at the headquarters of the permanent delegation in New York.
During the meeting, they discussed the significance of supporting the development process in the least developed countries through the full implementation of the Doha Declaration issued by the fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) and Doha Programme of Action for the decade 20222031.
MENAFN22032024000063011010ID1108008818
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.