Amir Hosts Iftar Banquet For Heads Of Diplomatic Missions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held an Iftar banquet today at Lusail Palace in honor of Their Excellencies heads of the diplomatic missions accredited to the State of Qatar, along with the Their Excellencies ambassadors of the State of Qatar abroad and high-raking officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Personal Representative of HH the Amir, HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani; Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, alongside a host of Their Excellencies Sheikhs, Ministers and high-ranking officials attended the banquet.