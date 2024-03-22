Qatar Announces Reunification Of Wounded Palestinians In Doha In Cooperation With Turkiye

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has announced its collaboration with the sisterly Republic of Turkiye in reuniting wounded Palestinians from the Gaza Strip with their relatives in Doha.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that a number of the wounded were receiving treatment in Turkiye, while their relatives were undergoing treatment in Qatar.

The reunification of those wounded Palestinians will enable them to continue their treatment together in Doha, as part of the initiative of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to provide treatment for 1,500 Palestinians from the Strip, the Ministry said.

Welcoming the wounded in Doha were Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the State HE Dr. Mustafa Goksu and Director of the Office of the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Hamad Yousuf Ahmed Rashid Al Maliki.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater expressed the State of Qatar's thanks and appreciation to the Republic of Turkiye for its cooperation in overcoming difficulties to complete the reunification of the wounded from the Gaza Strip with their relatives in Doha.