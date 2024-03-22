Snoonu Distributes 2,000 Iftar Meals Daily To Qatar's Delivery Heroes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Snoonu, Qatar's leading tech startup, has significantly ramped up its efforts this Ramadan, distributing over 2,000 iftar meals each day to delivery drivers across the country.

More than 16,000 meals have been distributed to drivers, with a daily distribution rate of approximately 2,000 meals. The initiative includes six Iftar stations located across Qatar in The Downtown Aspire, Katara, Al Sadd, Abu Hamour, Ar Rayyan, and Gharafa, open from 3pm-4pm.

Additionally, meals are directly delivered to driver accommodations for those unable to leave due to health issues or accidents.

This initiative, a significant uptick in Snoonu's community support efforts, aims to ensure the welfare of its drivers and those from other delivery companies, epitomizing the essence of the holy month's spirit of giving and compassion.

"Ramadan brings with it a reminder of our shared humanity and the strength of our collective actions. Our drivers, the true backbone of Snoonu, work tirelessly to ensure our services reach every corner of Qatar,” explained Hazar Al-Kilani, Snoonu's PR and CSR Manager.

By establishing six strategically located Iftar stations across Qatar and making direct deliveries to driver accommodations, the company ensures that the spirit of Ramadan's giving is felt throughout the community.

This outreach underscores Snoonu's commitment to social responsibility and communal welfare.

“By providing over 2,000 iftar meals daily, we not only express our gratitude but also reinforce our commitment to our drivers' well-being. This initiative embodies the essence of Ramadan-compassion, generosity, and unity. It's a privilege to be able to give back in a manner that aligns so closely with the values we hold dear at Snoonu," Al-Kilani added.