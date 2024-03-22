E-QSL Set To Kick Off With 12 Teams In Fray

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The inaugural edition of Electronic Qatar Stars League (E-QSL) will kick off tomorrow, with 12 Expo Stars League teams competing on a digital platform at the Virtuocity Hall in Doha Festival City Mall.

The E-QSL, the latest initiative launched by the Qatar Stars League (QSL), is set to open new horizons in e-sports in the country, with the ever-growing popularity of gaming among fans, especially youngsters.

Participants will compete in the hugely popular EA Sports-developed game, FC 24 one-on-one, taking the thrill of the football pitch onto a digital format.

The teams, split into two groups at the draw ceremony held last week, will compete in the group stages, with the top four from each group advancing to the knockout stages.

Group A will see players of Al Shamal, Al Duhail, Muaither, Al Gharafa, Qatar SC, and Al Sadd in action, while Group B includes Al Wakrah, Al Rayyan, Al Ahli, Al Markhiya, Al Arabi, and Umm Salal.

The first day of the tournament will see the teams of Group A in action.

Competitions will start at 10:00 pm, with three matches taking place simultaneously.

The league will officially kick off with a game between Al Sadd and Al Shamal, while Al Gharafa take on Muaither in another match-up. Al Duhail will face Qatar SC in the third game of the first round.

At 10:30 pm, Al Gharafa will face off against Al Duhail, while Qatar SC and Al Sadd face each other in another duel. Muaither take on Al Shamal in the sixth match of the day.

Round three will kick off with Al Shamal taking on Qatar SC at 11:00pm, while Muaither face Al Duhail on a different screen. Al Sadd will meet Al Gharafa in their third game.

Round 4 which begins at 22:30 pm, Muaither will challenge Al Sadd, while Qatar SC and Al Gharafa meet in another duel. Al Duhail and Al Shamal will also battle it out in another game in the fourth round.

Tomorrow's final round will see Qatar SC taking on Muaither at midnight, while Al Sadd and Al Duhail meet in a high-profile duel. A battle between Al Shamal and Al Gharafa will conclude the first day's action.

Likewise, Friday will the Group B teams in action, with four teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals and the grand finale which will take place on Saturday. The ultimate winners of the inaugural E-QSL will represent Qatar in the 2024 Electronic Sports World Cup for clubs, offering the competitors an unmatched target to fight for.