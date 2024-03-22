Al Waab Record Big Win At Founders' Tourney

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Waab claimed a resounding 5-1 victory over defending champions Ain Mohammed to top Group A of Al Shamal Club's Founders' Ramadan football tournament at Al Shamal Stadium on Monday night.

With the win, Al Waab moved to nine points while Ain Mohammed slipped to second spot with six points after suffering their first loss of the tournament. In other match, Thunderbolt outwitted Black Star 6-3 to jump to fourth in the standings.

The Navy Academy, who also have four points, rose to third on better goal difference after a 4-2 win over Suqur Al Shamal. The loss put Suqur to fifth with three points with point-less Black Star languishing on the bottom. President of Al Shamal Club Ibrahim Abdullah Al Sada also attended the games.