Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Tunisia


3/22/2024 12:55:43 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Wednesday a cable of congratulations to his brother HE President of the sisterly Republic of Tunisia Kais Saied on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

