MECC Opens Nominations For Arab Environment Ministers Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) announced beginning to receive applications for nominations for the Award of the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for Environmental Affairs for Arab Environmental Excellence 2024, on the theme“Rehabilitating Lands to Enhance Resilience”.

The deadline for submitting nominations is April 25, the ministry said.

According to a statement issued yesterday by MECC, applications for nomination are to be submitted through the e-mail gov”. The Ministry will sort the applications, and submit the Qatari nominations to the jury of the Technical Secretariat of the Council of Arab Ministers of the League of Arab States, the statement added.

The award is divided into five categories; namely environmental excellence in the government sector, environmental excellence in the civil sector, environmental excellence in the private sector, environmental scientific creativity, and the joint Arab environmental work. The award is granted every two years for the best scientific research, innovation, project, environmental personality, or pioneering applied environmental work.