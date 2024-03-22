Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates 15Th Anniversary With Music Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) is gearing up to commemorate its 15-year milestone with a series of concerts throughout April. Initially planned for last year, the anniversary festivities were postponed due to the ongoing crisis in Gaza. The three-day music festival will run from April 18 to 20 at the Qatar National Convention Centre, Auditorium 3.

QPO Executive Director Kurt Meister emphasised the inclusive nature of the festival, stating:“To mark this occasion, it is fitting to organise a music festival that caters to individuals of all backgrounds and age groups across Qatar. This festival will provide an opportunity for attendees to experience diverse genres of music and enjoy a delightful weekend of entertainment.” Moreover, Meister highlighted the orchestra's versatility:“In the context of this music festival, the orchestra aims to demonstrate its versatility in performing a wide range of musical genres. Through our performance, we intend to highlight our talent in executing diverse compositions, encompassing Western, classical, Arab, rock, baroque, and electronic music, among others. Our primary objective is to captivate and engage our esteemed audience with a display of our orchestra's multifaceted abilities,” he told The Peninsula.

“The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra is a versatile ensemble that demonstrates proficiency in a diverse array of musical genres, including Western classical, Arab, rock, baroque, and electronic music, among others.” The festival lineup is a rich array of musical experiences for all ages and backgrounds across Qatar. Kicking off on April 18 is“Pearls of the Philharmonic,” a showcase of QPO's exceptional talents, featuring soloists from various sections of the orchestra performing works by renowned composers such as Ravel, Vivaldi, Mozart, and Beethoven. German conductor Elias Grandy will lead the ensemble on this captivating evening.

Following on April 19,“Mozart: A Musical Sitcom” offers a unique journey to the 18th century, complete with authentic costumes and historical characters from Mozart's era. Presented by QPO's CineMoon Ensemble and special guests, this concert blends whimsical humour with classical music, promising entertainment for both families and adults alike.

Originally premiered in 2019,“Mozart: A Musical Sitcom” was a resounding success. Merve Kenet Bulun, Founder and Artistic Director of CineMoon Ensemble, expressed her excitement about the concert's return, stating:“I am happy that it will come back again as part of QPO's 15th anniversary as this was a big highlight for the ensemble.” Continuing the celebration,“Music from the Baroque Courts” on the same day will transport audiences to the grandeur of European baroque courts with compositions by Bach, Händel, Lully, and Corelli. Led by conductor/harpsichordist Christoph Teichner, Qatar Philharmonic's Doha Baroque Ensemble, along with guest soloists, will captivate listeners with the splendour of baroque music.

Closing the festival on April 20 is“QPO on Tour,” featuring a musical voyage through countries the orchestra has toured in the past, including Syria, England, the USA, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, and China. Led by Elias Grandy, this concert will showcase the varied cultural influences and musical treasures encountered during the orchestra's international travels, with the Qatar Concert Choir adding their voices to the journey. Tickets for these concerts are now available through QPO's website.