CRA Holds Awareness Workshop To Mark World Consumer Rights Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: To mark World Consumer Rights Day, which occurs on March 15 every year, the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) hosted an awareness workshop for employees of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), held at the ministry's headquarters, as part of CRA's plan to conduct a series of awareness workshops for government entities in Qatar.

The workshop aimed to educate employees about their rights and responsibilities as telecom consumers, in addition to highlighting the role of CRA in regulating the information and communication technology (ICT) sector and the various services it provides to the public. During the workshop, CRA provided a comprehensive presentation about the telecom complaints process. Employees also had the opportunity to ask questions and raise their related complaints.

Amel Salem Al Hanawi, Director of Consumer Affairs Department, CRA said:“Protecting telecom consumers is an integral part of CRA's role, not limited to World Consumer Rights Day; every day for us is an opportunity to enhance consumer protection.”

She added that CRA has developed many regulatory instruments to effectively regulate the telecommunications sector in a way that protects consumers' rights and ensures they have access to innovative and high-quality telecom services.

This comes in line with the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, the final phase of realising the Qatar National Vision 2030, which include providing world-class telecom services and improving the quality of life for citizens and residents. Al Hanawi emphasised that consumers' awareness of their rights and responsibilities enhances a healthy competitive environment among telecom Service Providers, encouraging them to innovate and offer competitive services that meet consumers' needs. This effectively contributes to advancing the telecom sector, positively impacts all stakeholders, and supports and enhances the local economy.