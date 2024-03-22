Al Janoubia Lead Standings At Al Thumama Ramadan Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The first stage of the inaugural Al Thumama Ramadan Championship concluded at Al Furjan Stadium. The Championship for players aged between 10-14 and held under the auspices of the Qatar Sports for All Federation sees the participation of four teams, namely Al Fuhood, Al Sadd, Yarmouk, and Al Janoubia.

The third day of the tournament saw Al Janoubia continuing their winning run by defeating Al Fahd 1-0, while Yarmouk achieved their second victory at the expense of Al Sadd with a score of 5-0. Following the conclusion of the first stage, Al Janoubia leads the standings with 9 points, followed by Yarmouk in second place with six points, Al Fuhood third with three, and Al Sadd are fourth with no points. The second phase of the tournament will begin today with Al Fuhood taking on Al Sadd, followed by Al Janoubia's match against Yarmouk.

Mohammed bin Salem Al Malki, manager of the Al Sadd team said:“We were surprised by the wonderful and impressive organization in all aspects of the tournament, which represents great support for Qatari sports because it is an opportunity for clubs to discover talent.”

“On behalf of the Al Sadd team, I extend my sincere thanks to Mr. Hassan bin Ali Al Ishaq, member of the Municipal Council and head of the tournament organizing committee, for the excellent initiative and tight organization,” he added.