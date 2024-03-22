GCC, EU Discuss Schengen Visa Waiver For GCC Citizens

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi met in the Belgian capital, Brussels, with the Special Representative of the European Union (EU) for the Gulf region Luigi Di Maio.

During the meeting, they discussed the GCC-European bilateral relations, including issues related to the visa waiver process for GCC citizens in the Schengen area.

Additionally, views were exchanged on various regional and international bilateral issues, according to the GCC General Secretariat.

Several topics were also discussed, including the preparations for the upcoming high-level forum on regional security and cooperation between the GCC and the EU, scheduled to be held in April. The meeting also covered the agenda items to be discussed during the meeting, with a particular focus on the dire situation in the Gaza Strip.

The Secretary General said that the GCC countries look forward to strengthening cooperation between the GCC member states and the EU to support and enhance stability and development in the region and the world. He emphasised the necessity of enhancing all partnerships to address current challenges and developing aspects of cooperation that serve the interests of both sides.