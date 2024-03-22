Qatar's 28-Man Squad Announced For Pre-U23 Asian Cup Friendlies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar U23 head coach Ilidio Vale (pictured) yesterday named 28-player squad for four upcoming friendly games ahead of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024, which is starting next month.

The Qatar U23 squad will meet Uzbekistan twice on March 23 and 26 before taking on their China counterparts on March 31. They will also play against Malaysia on April 7, wrapping up their preparations for the U23 Asian Cup to be played from April 15 to May 3.

Hosts Qatar are in Group A of the 16-team continental event along with Australia, Jordan and Indonesia.

Qatar U-23 squad: Ali Nader, Amir Hassan, Youssef Abdullah ((goalkeepers), Abdullah Al Ali, Abdullah Al Yazidi, Abdulaziz Mohammed, Abdulla Youssef, Ahmed Al Saeed, Ahmed Riyadh, Ayaub Al Ouwi, Eissa Al Nagar, Faisal Mohammed, Fares Saeed, Hassan Al Ghareeb, Hashemi Al Hussain, Jassem Al Sharshani, Khaled Ali, Latif Majer, Mostafa Al Sayed, Mohammad Jouda, Mohammad Khaled, Mohammad Mannai, Mubarak Shannan, Naif Al Hadrami, Nabil Erfan, Saif Al Din Hassan, Tameem Mansour, Youssef Ali.