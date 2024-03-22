Qatar's Ambassador To UN Meets Executive Secretary Of ESCWA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
New York: Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations (UN) H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) Rola Dashti on the sidelines of the 68th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68) in New York. The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Qatar and the ESCWA, as well as the commission's activities aimed at supporting economic and social development in Western Asia to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.
