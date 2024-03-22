Lebanon Caretaker FM Meets Qatar's Envoy

Bierut: Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of Lebanon H E Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib met Ambassador of Qatar to Lebanon H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani yesterday. The two sides discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries.

