Envoy Attends Quintet Meeting With Patriarch Al Rahi In Lebanon

Beirut: Ambassador of Qatar to Lebanon H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani participated in a meeting with HB Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al Rahi, Maronite Patriarch of Antioch and All the East in Lebanon, along with the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee, as part of joint efforts regarding the Lebanese file.

