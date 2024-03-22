               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UN Security Council To Vote Friday On US Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire: US


3/22/2024 12:31:56 AM

United Nations, United States: The United States is submitting to the UN Security Council its draft resolution on the need for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza for a Friday vote, the US ambassador's spokesman said Thursday.

The US resolution "will unequivocally support ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at securing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage deal ... we will be bringing this Resolution for a vote on Friday morning," Nate Evans, spokesman for US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said in a statement.

