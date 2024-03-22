UN Security Council To Vote Friday On US Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire: US

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
United Nations, United States: The United States is submitting to the UN Security Council its draft resolution on the need for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza for a Friday vote, the US ambassador's spokesman said Thursday.
The US resolution "will unequivocally support ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at securing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage deal ... we will be bringing this Resolution for a vote on Friday morning," Nate Evans, spokesman for US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said in a statement.
MENAFN22032024000063011010ID1108008764
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.