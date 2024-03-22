Down In Polls, But Lula's Jog Goes Viral

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Brasilia: After slipping in the polls, a simple jog -- viewed 10 million times on Instagram -- could give Brazil's President Lula a bit of a boost.

The 78-year-old leader, who had a hip operation last year, went viral this week showing off his bare arms and legs as he ran around the elegant Alvorada Palace, the official presidential residence in Brasilia.

Talking on the move, he steered clear of politics, avoiding subjects such as foreign conflicts and disputes in Congress.

Instead, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gave advice on how to live to 120 years old.

Wearing the black jersey and shorts of football team Corinthians, he called on Brazilians to "move their legs, arms, and even run a little if they have the physical strength."

In the video, Lula said his jog was an invitation "to all of you who want to live in a healthy way, who want to enjoy life a little more, to reach 120 years of age as I intend to do."

Posted Tuesday on his official Instagram profile, the video surpassed 10.1 million views on Thursday -- the largest audience for the president on the platform this year, according to local press estimates.

Approval of Lula's government fell to 35 percent this month, down from 38 percent in December, pollster Datafolha said Thursday. Disapproval of his government rose to 33 percent, a climb from 30 percent in December, it added.

On social media, several of his ministers have since copied him with their own jogging-inspired posts.

It came after a cabinet meeting on Monday in which Lula demanded better communication and greater results from his ministers to combat a drop in popularity.