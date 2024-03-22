Qatar Customs Thwart Hashish Smuggling Operation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Customs announced that the Old Doha Port and Northern Ports Customs management foiled an attempt to smuggle hashish hidden inside cooling vans into the country.
Upon arriving at the inspection zone, the vehicles were searched using specialized inspection equipment. During the search, 8.5 kilograms of hashish were retrieved.
The contraband was stowed away in a secret compartment found hidden within the van floors.
