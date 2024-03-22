Four Palestinians Killed As Israeli Forces Target Vehicle In Khan Yunis

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Four Palestinians were killed and others were injured on Thursday in an Israeli occupation shelling that targeted a vehicle in Bani Suhaila, eastern Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip.

Reporting from local sources, Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA) said that the occupation forces opened intensive gunfire towards a group of civilians near Al Kuwaiti Roundabout, eastern Gaza City, causing several causalities, while the occupation artillery also bombed the town of Al Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis.

The same sources said that the occupation forces admitted to the execution of 140 people since they began their raiding of Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, which houses dozens of displaced and injured people. They said that fires broke out in the nearby houses of Al Shifa Medical Complex as a result of intense Israeli airstrikes surrounding the Complex.

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 31,988 martyrs and 74,188 wounded, the majority of whom are children and women.

