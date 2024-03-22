Prime Minister Attends Coordination Meeting Of Foreign Ministers Of 6 Arab Countries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani participated today in a coordination meeting between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the State of Palestine, which was held in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

The meeting dealt with discussing the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as ways to enhance regional and international efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid without obstacles.