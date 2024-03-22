               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
HH Consort Of HH The Amir Holds Iftar Banquet For Female Teachers, School Principals


3/22/2024 12:31:49 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: HH Consort of HH the Amir Sheikha Jowaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani hosted on Thursday at Lusail Palace an Iftar banquet in honor of a number of female teachers, school principals, and administrators of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

