HH Consort Of HH The Amir Holds Iftar Banquet For Female Teachers, School Principals

Doha, Qatar: HH Consort of HH the Amir Sheikha Jowaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani hosted on Thursday at Lusail Palace an Iftar banquet in honor of a number of female teachers, school principals, and administrators of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

