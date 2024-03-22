Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (March 21-23, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As the Holy Month of Ramadan progresses and the spring season sets in, a fresh line-up of events and activities is ready to welcome visitors this weekend across Qatar.

Msheireb Downtown Doha

Until April 10, 2024

Activities open from 8:30 pm to 1:30 am

An array of activities is being held at Msheireb Downtown Doha during the holy month of Ramadan, including workshops, exhibitions, and community activities open to all. This year, Msheireb will also host exciting activities to celebrate Garangao, including the 'Best Garangao Outfit' contest for children ages 5 to 12.

Here are some of the activities happening in Msheireb this weekend:

Paddle Tournaments at the Company House courtyard throughout Ramadan.

Ramadan workshops including calligraphy, cooking demonstrations, and spiritual reflections.

Photography exhibition showcasing images that capture the spirit and essence of Ramadan.

Ramadan Corner is a dedicated space for henna art, dates, teas, and coffee in Sikka Wadi and the Doha Design District.

M7 is also hosting the expansive 'Arab Design Now' exhibition showcasing various forms of art including crafts, furniture, fashion, graphic, and object design made by local and regional artists.

Traditional Ramadan Cannon



As the holy month of Ramadan continues, the traditional firing of the Iftar cannon will take place in several places across the country including:

Souq Waqif at the Eastern Square.

Souq Wakra at the Western Square.

Katara Cultural Village.

Old Doha Port.

Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Souq Waqif



Souq Waqif remains one of the top destinations for citizens and residents as several activities have been rolled out in the area during the holy month. These include auctions happening every Friday, including:

Birds auction: Every Friday at the bird market after Tarawih prayer.

Antiques auction: Every Friday held opposite Arumaila Hotel after Tarawih prayer.

Truffle auction: Every Friday in the Eastern Square at 8:30 pm.

Meanwhile, stores in Souq Waqif will open from 8 am to 12 pm in the morning, and from Iftar time to 1 am for the evening period.

On the other hand, restaurants at Souq Waqif will open during the Iftar period until Suhoor time.

Darb Al Saai

Until March 24, 2024

Celebrate local heritage, traditions, and customs in 'Garangao Market' at Darb Al Saai headquarters in Umm Salal. Happening until March 24, the market is comprised of at least 80 stores showcasing a variety of Garangao supplies, food, and more.

The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar

Until April 13, 2024

8:30 pm to 1 am (Weekdays)

8:30 pm to 2 am (Thursday and Friday)At 2 to 6 La Croisette, Porto Arabia

Find your Ramadan and Eid essentials at The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar with stalls showcasing handmade accessories, sumptuous treats, as well as engaging arts and crafts activities, and more.

Expo 2023 Doha

There are less than 10 days left before the Expo 2023 Doha concludes on March 28, 2024. Apart from the insightful and immersive pavilions, which open from 6 pm daily, there are also diverse events happening this weekend. Some of these include:

Arabic Calligraphy Workshop until March 28, from 6 pm to 12 am at Falcon City and Ennat Expo.

Sea World Show until March 24, 2024, at 9:30 pm at Cultural Zone - Cultural Arena.

Notably, the Garangao celebrations will be hosted at Expo 2023 Doha on March 24, from 6 pm to 12 am at the Expo School - Family Zone.