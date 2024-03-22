US Urges 'Immediate' Ceasefire At UN As Gaza War Grinds On

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Gaza Strip, Palestine: The United States has circulated for the first time a draft UN resolution calling for an "immediate" ceasefire in the war, as warnings grow of famine in besieged Gaza.

Blinken, who is to meet five Arab foreign ministers in Egypt on Thursday, stressed any immediate truce must be linked to the release of hostages.

The Israeli bombardment of Gaza continued overnight with the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory saying at least 70 people had been killed, pushing the overall toll towards 32,000.