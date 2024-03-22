Israel West Bank Operation Kills Four: New Toll

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Ramallah, Palestine: The death toll rose to four on Thursday in an Israeli operation in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

"Palestine Red Crescent ambulance teams have just transported an 18-year-old young man who was killed by the Israeli occupation forces in Nur Shams camp," the group said on X, formerly Twitter, adding his death brought the toll to four.

Two of the four Palestinians were killed by an air strike and two by live bullets, the Red Crescent said.



Palestinians stand by the body of a man killed in an earlier Israeli raid at the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm on March 21, 2024. (Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP)

Israeli forces involved in the operation withdrew from the camp in the morning, AFP journalists reported.

In total, eight Palestinians were killed in less than 24 hours in the West Bank.

Three Palestinians were killed late Wednesday in an Israeli strike on a car in Jenin, in the northern West Bank. One Palestinian was killed by gunfire in the Al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah.

According to the Palestinian Authority, more than 430 Palestinians have been killed in the territory by Israeli troops or settlers since the war began.