Israeli Occupation Issues 100 Deportation Orders From Jerusalem, Al Aqsa Since October

Occupied Jerusalem: The Israeli authorities have issued 100 deportation orders from the occupied city of Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque since last October.

The Israeli occupation authorities have intensified the deportation orders against the Palestinians in the occupied Jerusalem and the 1948 territories until they became a routine policy that precedes the religious occasions depriving hundreds of Palestinians of their right to worship and visiting the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque, Wadi Hilweh Information Center in Jerusalem reported.

Since October and until the end of February, the Israeli authorities have issued 100 deportations orders from Jerusalem and the Old City, of them 45 orders specifically from Al-Aqsa, the center added.