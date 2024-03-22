Palestinian Caretaker Prime Minister Affirms Rejection To Any Foreign Presence In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: Palestinian Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh today affirmed his rejection to any foreign presence in the Gaza Strip, which imposes a new reality, regardless of its forms, intentions, and motives.

"There are those who want self-administration of Gaza, and there are those who are working to bring in private security companies to work in Gaza. We warn against all of this because this means aggression against the will of the Palestinian people," Shtayyeh said in his speech at the beginning of the government session.

Quoted by Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA), the Palestinian Caretaker Prime Minister added: "We called for international protection for the Palestinian people and for all the Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza.

"The last call to humanity is from Rafah. Rafah is the last spot waiting for death. Save Rafah, and save what is left of Gaza," Shtayyeh added.