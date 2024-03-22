Qatar's Basketball Player Hamad Musa Selected In Nike Hoop Summit's World Team

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Basketball Association (QBF) announced that Hamad Musa of the Qatar National Team has been selected to participate in the annual international basketball game the 25th Nike Hoop Summit as part of the world team that includes 12 players.

The world team will compete against the USA team which will include the best U-19 players from the US selected by the USA Basketball (USAB). The game is scheduled to take place on April 13, 2024, at the Moda Center in Portland, home of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The QBF stated that selecting Hamad Musa represents a major achievement for the Association.

Twenty-four years ago, Qatari basketball legend Yasen Musa, the father of Hamad Musa, was the first player in the Arab region to participate in the Nike Hoop Summit, playing alongside Tony Parker and others.