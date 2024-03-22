Garangao Market Kicks Off At Darb Al Saai

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Garangao Market event, organized by the Ministry of Culture, kicked off Monday at Darb Al Saai headquarters in Umm Salal.

Running through March 24, the Garangao Market primarily intends to maintain the inveterate Qatari legacy, traditions, and customs, in addition to promoting the national identity and enjoying the atmospheres of the Holy month of Ramdan.

The launch of the Garangao Market witnessed a remarkable public turnout, as the public was keen to benefit from the ancient heritage by purchasing Garangao-related clothes that reflect these aspects deeply rooted in the conscience and memory of Qataris.

The market includes approximately 80 stores that display and sell a variety of Garangao supplies, food, and goods.