Al Asmakh, Barwa Plaza Malls Launch Shop And Win Gold Promo

Doha, Qatar: During the holy month of Ramadan, Al Asmakh Mall and Barwa Plaza Mall has launched a campaign for customers to Shop and win Gold up to QR50,000. The Gold Partner is Malabar Gold & Diamonds.
Customers shopping for QR500 and above at Centrepoint, Home Centre, Max,Home Box, E-Max and Shoexpress in Al Asmakh Mall and Barwa Plaza Mall will automatically qualify for the e-raffle draw.
About 50 winners will be selected through a randomiser by a ministry official at Al Asmakh Mall, 50 winners will get 4 grams Gold Coin (22 Carat). The campaign commenced March 10 and will conclude on April 13.
