Shura Council Reviews Draft Law Amending Some Provisions Of Penal Code

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council held its regular weekly meeting at Tamim bin Hamad Hall yesterday under the chairpersonship of Speaker of the Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

The Council reviewed a draft law amending some provisions of the Penal Code promulgated by Law No. 11 of 2004, referred to it by the esteemed government. The Council decided to refer the draft law to the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee to study it and submit its report thereon to the Council.

During the session, the Council also approved a draft law to repeal Law No. 2 of 1991 regarding imposing a fee on extracting certificates issued by the Ministry of Interior and its affiliated agencies, and Law No. 7 of 1991 regarding imposing a fee on extracting certificates issued by the Ministry of Defense, after reviewing the report of the Internal and External Affairs Committee.

On the other hand, the Shura Council reviewed the report of its delegation's participation in the round table meeting on the Arab Declaration on Combating all Forms of Violence against Women and Girls, which was held via videoconferencing last December.

The Council also reviewed its delegation's participation in the 51st Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) Bureau Meeting, held via videoconferencing in December.