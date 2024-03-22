(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari society is based on social justice principles, with all people entitled to their inherent rights while shouldering their patriotic and moral responsibilities towards their society, said Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah.

The statement came on the occasion of the Arab Human Rights Day, which is being observed this year under the theme“Protecting the Family and Strengthening its Bonds”, given the role of the family as a natural and basic unit that must be preserved by the state and society. This year's celebration marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Arab Charter on Human Rights as a basic and reference document in the Arab human rights system.

Al Attiyah hailed the Qatari society's firm belief in the dignity of the individual and the importance of family cohesion which is based on religion and the pillars of charity, justice, productivity, patriotism, and positive contribution to the progress of society. A Qatari family is based on important pillars of justice, charity, security, cohesion and respect as the true path to preserve the State of Qatar's security and stability, Her Excellency said, highlighting the concerted efforts by multiple parties that deal with family cohesion as a top priority.

In this regard, Al Attiyah highlighted the Qatari Family Charter that defined the rights and duties of each family member, in line with the international goals and purposes without overlooking religion, national sovereignty, the law, just ethics and human nature which form a bedrock for the Qatari legislation. Honouring the family-related rights and duties of all nationals and residents is the logical way to achieve balance in society and provide all means of progress and prosperity, Her Excellency added.

Meanwhile, she called for concerted efforts by official parties and rights and humanitarian groups to ensure the rights of thousands of families in war-hit countries, particularly the vulnerable groups such as the elderly, women and children. These categories are subjected to blatant human rights violations related to economic, social, health, and other aspects that constitute a grave threat to life.

Highlighting individuals' rights to life and complete personal safety from psychological, physical or verbal abuses, she referred to Article 16 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states that the family is the natural and fundamental group unit of society and is entitled to protection by society and the State.