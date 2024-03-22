Moph Intensifies Measures To Ensure Food Safety In Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has intensified control over local food and its outlets to ensure the safety of products that are handled, marketed, and consumed during the holy month of Ramadan, in addition to tightening control over food consignments imported from abroad at air, sea, and land ports.

Health surveillance has been intensified on the establishments most visited by consumers, such as consumer associations, (hypermarkets) and popular kitchens, in addition to food establishments, especially butcheries. Also, the population density has been taken into account while choosing the locations of establishments included in the food inspection campaigns to ensure the highest possible level of food safety during the holy month.

The uniqueness of the month of fasting, during which the consumption pattern changes, was also considered, as consumers increasingly demand certain foodstuffs. With regard to the control of imported food, the MoPH statistics recorded the control of up to 534,534,971 kg. of food during the first quarter of 2024, and 404,621,442 kg. of them were released after proving their compliance with the requirements, while 7,322,183 kg. were rejected and 10,311 kg. were destroyed after it was proven that they violated the requirements of the relevant technical regulations and standards.

Due to the increase in the number of food consignments to Qatar during this period, the number of food inspectors at land, sea and air ports has been increased in order to support the inspection schedule so that the monitoring process is effective. The health units at the ports also work around the clock on a shift system to ensure the smooth and fast control process and the flow of goods in a manner that covers the needs of the market.

Local inspections and port inspections at are carried out using the electronic (Watheq) system and in accordance with standard operating procedures that have obtained international accreditation from the American Accreditation Council (ANAB) in accordance with the international standard ISO 17020 (ISO:17020).