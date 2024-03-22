Qatar And UK Discuss Bilateral Ties, Afghanistan Situation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab met yesterday with Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Qatar H E Neerav Patel, and Chargé d'Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan Robert Chatterton Dickson.

The meeting reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and the latest developments in Afghanistan. The Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs also met with Korean Charge d'Affaires to Afghanistan Sung-hwan Moon. The meeting discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan.