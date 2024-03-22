Qatar Participates In Quintet Committee Ambassadors' Meeting With Lebanon House Of Representatives Speaker

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani participated yesterday in the meeting of Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Lebanon H E Nabih Berri with Their Excellencies Ambassadors of the Quintet Committee in Lebanon. During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments of the current political situation in Lebanon.

