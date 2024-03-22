Naufar Awarded CARF Accreditation For Comprehensive Substance Use Disorder Treatment Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Naufar, a specialised Substance Use Disorder treatment and rehabilitation centre, has been awarded a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) for the third consecutive period, following its initial certification in 2018 and renewal in 2020.

This highest level of CARF accreditation is awarded to organisations demonstrating significant commitment to quality improvement, outcome monitoring, and implementing evidence-based practices.

The accreditation recognises Naufar's dedication to delivering high-quality, evidence-based services, including SUD Out-patient Treatment (Adults); SUD Out-patient treatment (Children and Adolescents); SUD Day Treatment Program (Adults); Ambulatory SUD Detoxification/Withdrawal Management (Adults); Office-Based Opioid Treatment: Pharmacotherapy (Adults); In-patient SUD Detoxification/Withdrawal Management (Adults); SUD Inpatient Treatment: (Adults); SUD Residential Treatment (Adults); SUD Diversion Interventions (Adults) and SUD Court treatment (Adults).

Naufar expressed pride in this global recognition, as It comes as a culmination of a march full of giving and achievements since its establishment in 2015. Emphasizing the role of CARF accreditation in enhancing Naufar's services and programmes provided.

Before Naufar obtained CARF accreditation for the third period, an evaluation process took place in which the evaluation team from the CARF, Naufar officials and managers, patients, family members and partners participated.

The CARF Evaluation Committee praised Naufar's model of care which focus on providing an integrated care via a holistic treatment approach that addresses all the individual's needs and demonstration of substantial conformance to the CARF standards.

The Committee also mentioned that“Naufar's medical services and programs are overseen by exceptionally knowledgeable, forward-thinking, and excellent medical professionals who demonstrate a commitment to high-quality services.”

The committee noted the appreciation of external stakeholders' and partners for Naufar's cooperative approach in fulfilling its obligations, responsibilities toward patients' well-being and the respectful manner with which staff interact with patients. They also praised Naufar for serving as a role model in meeting performance guidelines.

The committee has also shared patients' high level of satisfaction with Naufar's services and programmed and their gratitude for the efforts made to reduce stigma and promote family participation and referred to the testimonials of patients' and their families' as one patient described Naufar's services as“elite treatment that goes overboard to understand and accommodate us.”

Another patient said,“I am extremely grateful and plan on becoming a recovery coach and hope to work here someday.” On the other hand, a family member commented,“Naufar gave me my father back, and now he is a totally different man.”

The global CARF institution provides its accreditation by aligning Naufar's standards with the international standards of CARF.

These standards are developed according to the best international practices, which are related to the role of management represented by leadership, workforce development, institutional development, strategic plans, internal programs and operations, and the institution's relationship with partners.