Qatar Calls For Efforts For Accountability, Justice For Syrian Victims

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Qatar has called on the international community and all influential parties to exert further efforts and exercise pressure, especially on the Syrian regime, to resume and proactively participate in the meetings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, in a bid to reach a political solution in line with the Geneva Communique and Security Council Resolution 2,254, to fulfil the Syrian people's legitimate aspirations and create the appropriate conditions for a dignified, voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees.

This came in Qatar's statement delivered by Second Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Qatar in Geneva, Abdullah bin Ali Behzad, during an interactive dialogue with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic, within the framework of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. Qatar expressed thanks for the efforts by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic to conclude its report, as the Syrian conflict enters its 14th year, with the Syrian regime confronting Syrian people's peaceful protests for freedom, justice and dignity with killing, displacement, and the use of internationally banned chemical weapons - resulting in the destruction of Syria and jeopardising entire generations.

The statement added that it is now clear to everyone that the longer this conflict lasts, the greater the scale of violations and losses and greater the humanitarian suffering of the Syrian people and that everyone bears the responsibility of ending impunity in Syria amid the continued grave human rights violations and crimes against the Syrian people.

Carrying Qatar's welcome of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s ruling on November 16, 2023, which demanded that the Syrian regime take all measures to prevent acts of torture and other violations, the statement also expressed Qatar's calls for everyone to continue efforts to ensure accountability and justice for the victims.